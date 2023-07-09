Pair of comedy shows planned for Kelowna golf courses

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Train Wreck Comedy is crashing into a pair of Kelowna golf courses later this month.

Paul Myrehaug, billed as “one of Canada's finest stand-up comedians” will perform at Gallagher's Canyon on July 27 and The Okanagan Golf Club on July 28.

“We're absolutely thrilled to bring our hilarious shows to these incredible golf courses,” says Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon. “And guess what? These shows aren't just for members! Everyone, from golf enthusiasts to comedy aficionados, is invited to soak up the beautiful surroundings, indulge in mouth-watering food and drinks, and of course, witness some of the most side-splitting live comedy you'll ever experience!"

Paul Myrehaug has nearly two decades of stand-up comedy under his belt and has won multiple awards.

Paul has graced the stage on over a dozen televised appearances and has taken his comedy to more than 40 different countries worldwide. H's even entertained the Armed Forces in various corners of the globe, from Afghanistan and Iraq to Kuwait, Kosovo, the United Kingdom, and even a battleship off the coast of Italy.

The Thursday, July 27 show at Gallagher's Canyon kicks off at 8 p.m. with the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Golf Club extravaganza show on Friday, July 28, is a dinner and comedy show package. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a pork schnitzel dinner buffet served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the comedy show at 8:00 p.m.

