Okanagan man jailed 10 years for sexually abusing child with developmental delays

Photo: Facebook Regis Palmer

Warning: This story involves descriptions of child sex assault. Reader discretion is advised.

An Okanagan man who sexually abused a foster child with developmental delays has been jailed for a decade.

Regis Patrick Palmer, 66, was found guilty in February of sex assault and counts of possessing and making child pornography.

On Thursday, he appeared in Kelowna court and was jailed for 10 years less 27 days of time already served.

The sexual assaults occurred over the span of 2009 and 2015 and with “regularity” while the boy victim, who Castanet will refer to as B.D., was between the ages of 12 or 13 and 19. Palmer was in his mid and late 50s at the time.

While B.D. was in foster care, he made frequent overnight and weekend visits to his biological father’s home. Palmer and B.D.’s father were close friends and Palmer spent a great deal of time at the father's home, which is where he abused B.D.

The victim lived in various foster homes throughout his childhood and no foster parents were involved in the sexual abuse.

When she convicted him, Justice Sheri Ann Donegan ruled the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Palmer’s sexual abuse of B.D. ranged from inappropriate touching right up to anal-penile penetration.

The abuse was not revealed until August 2016, when B.D. was 20 years old, and he revealed it to a caregiver who called the police.

The Kelowna RCMP’s child abuse unit took control of the investigation, and after years of interviews, obtained a warrant to search Palmer’s home in Oliver in 2018.

The search turned up nine photos of a young male’s genitals on a memory card, which B.D. would later identify as his own when viewing a “sanitized” version of the images. The photos were taken when B.D. was 14.

At trial, Palmer provided an “unshaken” denial that Justice Donegan did not believe.

“His blanket denials of all of the allegations, when considered in light of the totality of the evidence, is simply incapable of belief,” she ruled, adding that the evidence shows Palmer clearly groomed the victim over the years.

On Thursday, Palmer was sentenced to 8 years less 27 days for the count of sex assault and a consecutive sentence of two years for making child pornography.

He also received a one year concurrent sentence—to be served at the same time as the previous two offenses‚—for possession of child pornography.

Upon release from prison he will also be ordered to avoid certain activities that will put him in contact with children for 10 years.