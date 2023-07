Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

Power has now been restored, says FortisBC

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

Black Mountain and part of Rutland is without electricity.

FortisBC reports the lights went out for more than 2,000 homes at 1:13 p.m.

“Repairs” is the listed cause of the outage. There is no estimated time that electricity will be restored at this point.