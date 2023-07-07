Kelowna's unemployment rate lowest of Canada's major cities

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV

Kelowna continues to buck the national, provincial and even regional trend when it comes to its unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate in the Kelowna metropolitan continued its downward trend last month, dropping a further two-tenths of a percent to 2.9% in June from 3.1% in May.

According to the latest Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, released on Friday, the Kelowna rate is the lowest in the country among metropolitan areas, many of which saw increases in their rates in June.

The unemployment rate in the Central Okanagan continues to be the lowest seen in the area in nearly five years, with the rate dropping steadily since November 2022 when it was 4.9%.

Regionally, the Thompson-Okanagan’s unemployment rate rose to 5% from 4.8% last month, while B.C.’s rate jumped to 5.6% from 5%.

The province shed 2,600 jobs in June, a far cry from the 8,000 it gained just five months earlier in January, the 6,700 gained in February, or even the 2,100 gained in April and 1,400 in May.

Nationally, despite the economy adding 60,000 jobs, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 5.4%, the highest it’s been in more than a year. Coming in at two-tenths of a percent higher than in May, it is the second month in a row the national unemployment rate has increased.

Forecasters are expecting the Bank of Canada to continue to raise interest rates again next week to try and cool what is seen as an economy “running hot,” despite the growing unemployment rate. Last month’s interest rate hike, which followed a brief pause in rate hikes by the central bank, brought its key rate to 4.75%, the highest it has been in Canada since 2001.

According to Statistics Canada, many of the job gains seen in June were in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, health care and social assistance, transportation and warehousing.