Kelowna looks to add nearly 20,000 hours of transit service in Mission and Rutland

Photo: BC Transit/file

Transit changes are coming to the Mission and Rutland, but it will take time - and money to fully integrate the changes within the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

The changes, borne out of transit plans for both the Rutland and Mission area, would see, when fully implemented, the addition of nearly 20,000 of transit service.

Due to the costs associated with the changes and the associated infrastructure required, the changes will be integrated into transit capital programs and delivered incrementally, beginning in the fall of 2025.

Several route changes and additions are being proposed. In the Mission, this would include extension of the Number 5 Gordon route south from the Mission Recreation exchange into the Lower Mission and amalgamation of the Kettle Valley and Southridge routes to serve much of the Upper Mission by linking the Kettle Valley and Southridge areas.

A city report suggests the changes would require about 3,500 new service hours and the addition of one new bus.

"The changes are proposed to take effect as soon as is feasible pending the completion of capacity growth," the report stated.

The change is earmarked for the fall of 2025.

Widespread changes are recommended for the Rutland area, the most significant being launch of the 98 Rutland Express in the fall of 2025 with full implementation by fall 2027.

This Rutland-UBCO Express would connect downtown Kelowna and Rutland and onwards to UBCO.

Other Rutland changes being proposed include splitting the Number 4 by introducing a new Academy Way route to serve the University Heights area sough of UBCO connecting to Reid's Corner, streamlining a portion of the Number 11 and restructuring portions of the Black Mountain route.

The report indicates changes to the Number 8 University route may also be considered in the future.

"The Rutland service plan is planned to be implemented in stages beginning with the launch if the 98 Express at an introductory level of service and launch of the new 84 Academy Way route.

"Other future improvements detailed in the plan including expansion to the span and frequency of services on various routes will be implemented as resources permit."

It's anticipated the Rutland changes will eventually add about 16,000 service hours a year to the overall system.