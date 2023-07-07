Kelowna Cabs driver suspended for going 'off meter'

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Kelowna cab driver won't be behind the wheel anytime soon after he was caught going "off meter" while taking two visitors to where they were staying on Canada Day.

Kelowna Cabs spokesman Roy Paulson confirmed the unidentified cabbie did appear before the board this week and was slapped with a 30-day suspension.

Paulson says the practice of going off meter, when a cab driver shuts off the meter and pockets the entire fare, is something Kelowna Cabs does not condone.

The incident in question occurred late Saturday night when Michaenna Brushett and Joelly Obrigewitch, visiting family in Kelowna, hailed a cab from downtown Kelowna after an evening out.

They said the driver asked if they had cash and, when they answered "no," the driver said he was going off meter and would drive them if the could e-transfer him the money.

After paying $30 for what had cost $15 the day before, they lodged a complaint with Kelowna Cabs.

Along with the complaint, Paulson says the customer also sent in a copy of the e-transfer which allowed them to identify the driver through his email address.