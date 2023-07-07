Knox Mountain Park set to reopen at noon Friday

Photo: Michiel Meyboom Bomber drops retardant on Knox Mtn. fire July 1.

Nearly a week after it was closed to the public, access to Knox Mountain Park by non-vehicle traffic is set to reopen at noon today.

The park was shut down last Saturday after a wildfire sparked on the mountain on Canada Day.

It will reopen today to pedestrians and cyclists only. Due to ongoing dry conditions and heightened fire risk, Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed to vehicle traffic.

People visiting the park should avoid the burned out area and follow sanctioned trails only to ensure safety and help reduce fire risk.

“City crews and contractors have been through the fire-affected area in recent days removing trees that might be at risk of falling, assessing trails and generally making sure the park is safe,” said urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to Knox Mountain Park but it’s important we’re all extra careful due to the hot, dry conditions we continue to see.”

The park is regularly closed to vehicle traffic during the height of summer as grass, trees and underbrush can easily ignite when conditions are this dry.

The vehicle ban will remain until the city deems it safe to do so.

Residents and visitors are reminded campfires and barbecues are not allowed in any city or regional district parks. Smoking of any kind including vaping are also prohibited.

If you see smoke or fire in any park, call 911 to speak with the local fire department or *5555 to be connected to the BC Wildfire Service.