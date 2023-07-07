Eight drivers busted for excessive speeds in just one week in Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say eight drivers were nabbed for excessive speeding and their vehicles impounded during a one-week blitz.

The June 14-22 push by Kelowna Municipal Traffic Service officers saw the vehicles removed from Stewart Road, Glenmore Drive and Clement Avenue.



About 6:30 a.m. July 4 on John Hindle Drive, officers stopped a 2008 Dodge Charger going 142 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver received a $483 fine and a seven-day impoundment.

During the investigation, officers noted the vehicle was also uninsured, which resulted in an additional fine of $598.



On July 6, just after 6 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup was clocked doing 136 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, making that the 10th vehicle removed from Kelowna streets in three weeks.



"Ten vehicles removed from our streets, all for excessive speeds. This is completely unacceptable and extremely dangerous," says Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

"These drivers are wilfully putting countless lives at risk."