Pallet fire on UBCO downtown construction site

Photo: Cindy White A pile of scorched pallets lies next to a dumpster along a fence surrounding the construction site for UBCO Downtown.

One witness says flames were shooting 10 feet in the air. Another says it blew up in the few minutes it took him to get from his apartment across the alley down to the street.

The Kelowna Fire Department knocked down a fire Thursday evening in a pile of wooden pallets at the construction site for UBCO Downtown, the massive tower that will rise at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Magnus was riding his bike downtown and saw the fire truck racing to the scene, so he decided to follow it. When he arrived he saw flames shooting 10 feet in the air from the burning pallets.

Paul, who lives in Hadgraft Wilson Place, across the alley from the site, says moments before the fire he got a call from the man who delivers his medication. The caller told him a street person appeared about to start a fire.

Paul got dressed and came down from his apartment in his wheelchair. By the time he arrived, the fire was ablaze.

He saw Magnus and the KFD on the scene and said firefighters quickly put out the blaze, but not before it had blackened the stack of pallets and the fence around the construction site.

Paul suspects some kind of accelerant was used because of how quickly the fire exploded.

Firefighters and a man who appeared to be with the construction company were inspecting the site when Castanet arrived on the scene. There appeared to be no other damage.