Family of man killed in hammer attack says while there is no closure, it's time to start healing

Photo: Cindy White Bob and Annie Hutton outside the Kelowna courthouse on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

“We’re done. We’re done. We’re done.”

Those were the words of Christopher Ausman’s mother after learning her son’s killer would walk free.

Annie Hutton spoke outside the Kelowna courthouse after Steven Pirko, 30, was sentenced to time-served. He pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter after his 2019 conviction for second-degree murder was overturned by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

“Whatever the outcome was, it still doesn’t bring my Chris back,” said Hutton, who described her son as a life-force who lived his daughter beyond any condition.

Pirko struck Chris Ausman, 32, in the head with a hammer at least twice after Ausman got in a fight with his friend Eldrich Dyck on a sidewalk along Highway 33 at Rutland Road. The men didn’t know each other and all three were intoxicated. The fight started after Dyck yelled and gestured at Ausman from the other side of the street and Ausman ran across and confronted him.

When asked if she believes Pirko is remorseful for what he did, Annie Hutton said that night should have never happened.

“It was three boys that tangled up with each other and three lives got destroyed. And a lot of people who were involved with these boys got destroyed with it.”

Bob Hutton, Chris’s stepdad, said the family had been expecting Pirko to get time-served, even though Crown counsel David Grabavac had argued for a sentence of 15 years.

The family had to sit through an eight week trial in 2019. Hutton says this is not closure.

“There’s no closure but now we have to start the healing process. And I think it will be easier this time.”

He described Chris as bigger than life. “He lit up a room when he walked in. When he smiled, you couldn’t help but smile with him.”

In her victim impact statement, Ausman’s mom asked the killer ‘Who the hell carries a hammer?”

“Is it worth your life to take another life? What does that resolve? It doesn’t resolve anything,” said Annie.

“You’re not just ruining your life. You’re ruining a lot of other lives,” said Bob.