RCMP seek identity of man who tore trans flag from Kelowna Art Gallery

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man who ripped down a trans flag hanging outside the Kelowna Art Gallery this spring.

Video surveillance shows a man on May 31 at about 8:45 p.m., accompanied by a woman carrying a white pizza box, walk directly to the front of the art gallery where trans and rainbow flags were displayed for the start of Pride month.

The man can be seen jumping up and ripping down the trans flag and is later believed to have said he was going to “throw it in the garbage,” according to RCMP.

The man appears to have tried to rip down the rainbow flag but was unable to reach it.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 45-50 years old with a medium build, balding with some black and grey hair, pink pattern t-shirt, light coloured shorts and brown slip on shoes.

Investigators are now distributing still images of the incident in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Police are also looking to speak with the woman who was walking with the suspect. She is described as of Asian descent, 40-45 years old, slender build, black hair in a bun, yellow summer dress, brown purse, light coloured sandals and carrying a white pizza box.

“We take these incidents seriously and are looking to hold those involved responsible. We will be investigating the mischief itself as well as the motivation behind it, keeping in mind that any crime motivated by hate, prejudice or bias can be considered an aggravating factor at sentencing.” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP.

If you are able to identify this male or have any other information, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-30510. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.