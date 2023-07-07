City of Kelowna urges vigilance amid extreme wildfire danger

Madison Reeve

With the risk of wildfires increasing with rising seasonal temperatures, the Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors to use extreme caution while outdoors.

Across Kelowna, campfires and outdoor wood-burning appliances, including wood-fueled fire pits, are not permitted within city limits—including on private property.

"The City of Kelowna is in a dry, arid, semi-desert area. We already have the potential for fires given our location. With the high heat and extreme heat conditions, things are even worse. Typically, we have prevailing winds, so we are quite concerned about the extreme heat conditions going forward," said fire prevention officer Paul Johnson.

The Central Okanagan's fire danger rating currently sits at a five — extreme.

Police in Kelowna suspect that the Knox Mountain Fire on July 1 was human-caused and are asking the public if they witnessed any suspicious activity at the top or around the base of Knox Mountain between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to come forward.

Johnson says the fire Knox investigation continues, but crews have been able to pinpoint the start of the fire.

"We have narrowed it down to a five-foot by five-foot square area near a tree. It was on a path, so [BCWS] is doing further analysis on the mapping of that fire."

Johnson says it was a very challenging fire to fight but credits mitigation efforts done by the city as one of the main reasons for controlling the blaze.

"The parks department had obtained funds to go into the park. They removed a lot of the fuel, providing spatial separation between other trees and removing ladder fuels."

Johnson is also encouraging residents to complete mitigation efforts on their own properties.

"Get up on your roof. Remove the pine needles in your gutters, remove debris in your gutters, clean underneath your deck."

Mitigation tips can be found on firesmartbc.ca.