City seeks to extend license of occupation for the Manhattan Point foreshore

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna hopes to develop land it owns at 900 Manhattan Drive for a potential future park.

In order to accomplish this, it is seeking to renew a license of occupation for the foreshore.

The purpose of the license of occupation is for construction of a public dock and breakwater.

The city and the province entered into a license of occupation for the same foreshore in June 2008. That agreement expired in 2018.

The new agreement would cover a span of 15 years, retroactive to June 6, 2018.

"The license of occupation would enable the city to continue to explore options on the development of the lands and adjacent city-owned property at 900 Manhattan Drive for future park purposes,"a staff report indicates.

Council is required to agree to the terms before the agreement can be executed.