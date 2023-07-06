Kelowna man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deadly 2014 hammer beating

Photo: Facebook Steven Pirko

A Kelowna man who had his murder conviction overturned by B.C.'s highest court has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to a deadly 2014 hammer attack.

In March, the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the 2019 conviction of Steven Pirko, 30, ruling that trial judge's final instructions to the jury about Pirko's defence were “so confusing as to amount to error in law.”

Pirko had been serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole until mid-2028 for the killing of Chris Ausman, 32, in 2014. He struck Ausman in the head with a hammer at least two times while Ausman was engaged in a fight with Pirko’s friend Elrich Dyck.

On Thursday at the Kelowna Law Courts, Pirko pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and guilty to the lesser-included offence of manslaughter.

Sentencing submissions are underway with the Crown and defence calling for vastly different sentences.

Defence lawyer Jordan Watt is suggesting a sentence of time-served, pointing out he has already been behind bars for the equivalent of nine years and 15 days when credit is given for pretrial custody and the portion of his sentence already served in prison.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac, on the other hand, argued that Pirko should be jailed for 15 years — at the high end for manslaughter.

Grabavac contended that the case was "near murder" because, during a video-taped confession to police more than two years later, the accused said "people aren’t made of titanium and f--king getting shot in the head with a hammer could kill somebody.”

Watt took issue with that, saying Pirko was carrying the hammer for protection because of threats from another man and only stepped in when Dyck asked for help and suggested he “hit him in the head."

He pointed to Pirko's obvious remorse as a mitigating factor and presented cases in which assailants with more serious criminal records received manslaughter sentences less than eight years.

Pirko, who was 21 at the time of the killing, had several prior convictions, but the only two violent cases dated back to when he was a youth.

Ausman’s mother and stepfather were in the courtroom Thursday with other family members. They both provided victim-impact statements.

“I talk to Chris every day and tell him how amazing his daughter has turned out despite her losing her dad,” said Bob Hutton.

“I miss him every single day and although the pain in getting less, the hole in my heart and my life will never truly heal.”

Annie Hutton read out the victim impact statement of Ausman's brother, Kelly Ausman, and then took a deep breath and spoke about her own pain, saying her life became a living hell.

“My shattered heart, it will never heal,” she said.

She then turned to Pirko and asked him why he failed to phone 911 or call for help.

“Who the hell carries a hammer?” she asked.

Along with time served, Watt is calling for probation, but that was also a bone of contention between the two sides.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Allison Beames told the Crown and defence to come back with case law to answer a technical question related to probation.

The sentencing hearing continues Thursday afternoon.