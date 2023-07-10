Kelowna anticipates spending $2 billion on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna plans to increase its investment into infrastructure projects over the next 10 years by $411 million.

That pushes the city's commitment to spend slightly more than $2 billion in infrastructure as part of its 10-Year Capital Plan.

Seventy per cent of that spending is anticipated in parks, buildings, transportation and airport projects.

Airport infrastructure projects are paid for solely from user fees and do not impact taxation.

Several projects, totalling $612 million do not have sufficient funding tied to them and are not included within the $2.04 billion to be spend in the coming decade.

Buildings has the largest price tag and the biggest jump from the previous year's capital plan. In all, $416 million is earmarked for buildings, a jump of $126 million from 2022.

The biggest ticket items are the $242 million Parkinson Rec Centre redevelopment and $41 million redevelopment of the Capital News Centre.

Another $7.6 million is tabbed for park washroom renewal.

Three major road network projects are funded for the coming decade, including:

Burtch Rd Extension (Glenmore – Benvoulin) - $34.5 million

Hollywood Rd Extension (Sexsmith – John Hindle) - $18.4 million

Sutherland Rd (Mill Creek – Spall) - $16 million

The city anticipates borrowing about $318 million for the various projects with $496 million coming from development cost charges, $196 million from direct taxation, $58 million from the infrastructure levy and $618 million from other sources.

Taxation amounts could be reduced as the city seeks out additional grants and other funding sources for projects still in the works.

Projects which remain a priority but have no funding tied to them include replacement of the Kelowna Community Theatre and Kelowna Museum, replacement of the city works yard, renovations to Prospera Place, Sutherland Bay Park expansion, and a new Orchard Park transit exchange.