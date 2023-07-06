Man charged in alleged stabbing at Kelowna emergency department

Photo: Vernon RCMP 2020 image of Justin Robinson

A Kelowna man accused of stabbing a patient inside Kelowna General Hospital's emergency department and later punching a police officer remains behind bars.

RCMP say in a news release they were called on July 2 at 3:15 a.m. for a "code white" (aggression) incident in which a patient had assaulted another patient at the hospital.

A KGH security guard responded and was able to stop the assault, however, the guard sustained a minor injury to his face from a small metal object used by the suspect.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested a 42-year-old Kelowna man named Justin Ryan Robinson.

Robinson was transported to Kelowna RCMP cells.

Once his handcuffs were removed, police allege he punched one of the arresting officers in the face.

Robinson was arrested a second time for assaulting a peace officer and was secured in cells pending a court appearance.

He is set to appear in court next July 10 on two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

"The RCMP would like to thank and commend the personnel and security staff for their quick response that likely prevented further injuries," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP.

Robinson was on probation at the time of the alleged assault.

Online court records show that on June 23 he was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a count of assault related to an incident in Vernon Feb. 14, 2023.