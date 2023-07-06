Stolen bearded dragon returned to Rutland pet store

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

The Purple Seahorse Pet Store has announced one of its stolen bearded dragons has been returned.

Store owner Kai Heinrich said in a Facebook post Thursday, shortly before the Castanet published its story, that he was able to track down the reptile thanks to community help in getting the message out on social media.

“I didn’t want the police involved and I didn’t post any footage of this person over social media because I felt like it could be handled on different terms. Which it was,” he said.

Heinrich said a massive response online allowed him to verify the bearded dragon’s location.

“I went to this person's home and was correct in my instinct. This was a troubled young person who’s faced some adverse challenges lately. Under age and living on her own, parental guidance can only be assumed as lacking,” Heinrich said.

“Without a proper role model this person made a poor judgment call in the moment.”

Heinrich said the reptile was voluntarily returned to him when he asked.

“At that point I had a conversation about the real world and how this looks from everyone else’s perspective including the dragon. Small business owners, as well as everyone else, are really struggling right now in today’s society. Theft of property directly hurts the owners and their families, along with the longevity of being able to keep the doors open. We’re not a big corporation or multimillion dollar company, I’m just a guy with a dream of paying his electricity bill in exchange for hard work that he actually enjoys,” Heinrich continued.

“The other reality is taking an animal from its enclosure without proper care, research and husbandry is actually not in the reptile’s best interest. This was absolutely harmful to the animal, mentally and physically, and as such was a very selfish decision to make. “

Heinrich said that while he suspected the same person may have stolen another bearded dragon from him earlier this year, he “didn’t want to accuse the persons of something they ‘likely’ did.”

“It’s difficult to walk into someone’s home and accuse them of a crime and diplomatically have your property returned. Truthfully I was concerned for my own safety and at the moment I wasn’t sure what I was getting into and in the process I forgot to ask about the second dragon.”

“I’m just thankful this one was safely returned and it’s all I asked for from the start.”

Heinrich says he will aim to forgive the thief and hopes they will move forward positively. “It’s a very slippery and steep road ahead otherwise.”

He said he won’t be taking the issue further with police.

“The animal is safe, that’s all we could have asked for,” he said, adding he appreciates the support of the community.

“I feel very blessed today and have a new found faith in humanity. Now let’s go spread some positivity!”

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

The Purple Seahorse Pet Store was the target of two thefts in the span of two weeks.

On both occasions, a bearded dragon was stolen from the store.

Kai Heinrich, owner of the independent pet store in Rutland, believes both thefts may have been done by the same individuals.

He says two teens came into his store on Father's Day and stole one of the bearded dragons inside a cage.

"It seemed very weird at the time. We didn't look too much into it," Heinrich said.

"Unfortunately, sometimes people just lose things or take things that don't belong to them. So we just kind of looked past that and chalked it up as a loss and moved on. We don't have a lot of people stealing from us, but it does happen on occasion."

But then on Wednesday, Heinrich says two teens walked into his store and were acting suspicious.

They were roughly between the ages of 12 and 14.

"I spoke with them briefly... just said hi and made sure they were looked after, and they seemed a little bit put off by that, so I just gave them some room and I moved into the back room to do some other things."

He says when he came back out, he noticed an enclosure was left open and the second bearded dragon was stolen.

A bearded dragon sells for roughly $150.

Heinrich says the reptile requires a specific diet and enclosure along with calcium supplements to stay healthy.

His biggest concern is for the safety of the animal.

"I understand it is a $150 item that went missing, and as a business owner, there does have to be a certain percentage accounted for that. That is just reasonable. But unfortunately, I don't feel like this person is capable of taking care of that animal, and I am greatly concerned for its safety and health."

The bearded dragon that was stolen on Wednesday has been with The Purple Seahorse Pet Store for a long time.

"We spend a lot of time with this animal. We formed a bond with it, and we would really just like this thing back, please. That is all I am after: to have the animal returned to me, please, and I will drop everything," Heinrich said.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the incident and has gathered surveillance video from inside the store at the time of the thefts.