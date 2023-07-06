Kelowna RCMP appeal for witnesses, video of moments prior to Knox Mountain wildfire

Photo: RCMP Green zone shows area that would have had direct line of site to Knox Mountain wildfire.

Police in Kelowna are appealing for help as they investigate the cause of the wildfire that erupted on Knox Mountain on Canada Day.

Kelowna RCMP suspect the fire was human caused and are asking the public if they witnessed any suspicious activity at the top or around the base of Knox Mountain between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 1.

Mounties have distributed a map that shows green areas with a direct sightline to the location of the fire. People in those areas could have video footage of any suspicious activity.

Police believe the locations with the best angles are bounded by the following streets: Eastern boundary - Richter Street, Southern boundary - Clement Avenue, Western boundary - Okanagan Lake/Manhattan Point, and Northern boundary - Central Avenue.

The red shading on the map is not in the sight line, therefore not visible to the area in question.

Anyone in the green shaded area that has high resolution video footage of Knox Mountain or any information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kelowna Regional Detachment non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-37249.

RCMP have not referred to the Knox Mountain fire as suspicious, but the Okanagan has a lengthy history of arson-caused wildfires. Back in 2018, RCMP announced they had linked 29 Okanagan wildfires over the previous four years to arson.

While individual arsonists have been caught in one-off cases—like a 2021 incident near Glenrosa or in 2022 near Monte Lake—investigators have never announced a break in the 2018 serial arson case.