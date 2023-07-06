Grocery rebate won't solve affordability crisis, says food bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank says the federal government's grocery rebate is commendable, but does nothing to address the reasons people can't afford to eat.

About 11 million Canadians eligible for the GST credit this week received an additional payment alongside their regular GST credit.

Couples with two children received up to an extra $467, single Canadians without children got up to an additional $234 and seniors can receive an extra $225 on average.

“While we commend this minor action by the government, we would like to see more of an effort to adequately solve food insecurity in its entirety," said Trina Speiser, COFB director of revenue and development.

“As an agency that is dedicated to helping those who have to make tough decisions between food and other essential items, our concern is that these one-time payments do little to solve high grocery prices that continue to persist.”

COFB says long-term solutions are needed to address affordable housing and lowering food costs.

The food bank says their visitation rates have increased 30% over last year and are expected to continue to climb.

COFB served well over 7,000 individuals in March and May in Kelowna and West Kelowna — record figures for the group.