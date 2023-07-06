Police say Kelowna stabbing was instigated by man berating homeless people

Photo: Facebook/ Kelowna Scammers and Thieves A brief video posted to Facebook showed the end of the reported stabbing.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP have finally commented on a stabbing Sunday night on Vasile Road.

In a news release Thursday, police said they responded on July 2 at 11:15 p.m. to the 2100 block of Vasile Rd for reports of a man chasing another with a knife.

Investigators determined that an upset resident in the area confronted two individuals experiencing homelessness and then proceeded to berate and assault one of them by pushing him to the ground.

One of the homeless men brandished a knife, and the individual who confronted them kicked at him twice, causing two lacerations to his own leg.

Police say the man holding the knife, along with the other individual who was pushed, used explicit language repeatedly, yelling at the man to leave them alone and get back in his vehicle. That part of the altercation was captured on video and posted to social media.

The resident who confronted the individuals retreated and left the area, police said.

RCMP arrested the man with the knife based on initial reports, but later released him with conditions while the investigation continues.

The resident was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

A neighbour of the man who was stabbed spoke to Castanet on Wednesday and claimed that his neighbour was approached by two individuals while he was outside Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex.

The Kelowna RCMP say the neighbour’s story does not match video they've obtained of the incident.

"We have high-quality video and audio of the incident, and it's abundantly clear to us what happened. We are still awaiting a fulsome statement from the man who sustained injuries to his leg, and we will recommend charges to the BC Prosecution Service against anyone who has met the elements of a criminal offense," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

RCMP did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the Sunday incident until Castanet published its story on the neighbour’s now-refuted version of events on Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

A Kelowna resident says he witnessed his neighbour get stabbed by two men on Sunday night.

Dale Klein says his neighbour was approached by two individuals at 11:30 p.m. while he was outside Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex, in the area of Vasile Road and Agassiz Road. Klein lives in a condo nearby.

"The two guys were confronting him. One guy had a knife, and the other guy had a can of gas around his wrist," Klein said.

The two men reportedly started to chase Klein's neighbour, who is in his 50s.

"He kicked at them to get them away from him, and the guy slashed his calf. It was a huge gash on his right leg," Klein said, explaining his neighbour then jumped in his vehicle and drove away to escape.

A short video of the end of the altercation was posted to social media, showing two men scream at another to get in his car. The video shows the man get into his vehicle and drive away. No assault was caught on video.

Klein said police came and arrested the suspects. He ended up taking his neighbour to the hospital, where he received about 16 stitches.

Klein tells Castanet he has been a paramedic for 47 years.

He says he ran into the same suspect with the knife a few hours before the incident.

"Earlier in the day, I saw him. I went over to see if he was alive because he was lying in the sun for four hours. I went over, and I guess he heard me and woke up and accused me of stealing his stuff. He picked up a huge stainless steel drain, which weighs about 20 pounds, and he was going to throw it at me. I cleared out pretty fast. That evening he stabbed my neighbour," Klein said.

The Kelowna RCMP has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the file.