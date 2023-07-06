Kelowna man recounts neighbour's stabbing

Photo: Facebook/ Kelowna Scammers and Thieves A brief video posted to Facebook showed the end of the reported stabbing.

A Kelowna resident says he witnessed his neighbour get stabbed by two men on Sunday night.

Dale Klein says his neighbour was approached by two individuals at 11:30 p.m. while he was outside Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex, in the area of Vasile Road and Agassiz Road. Klein lives in a condo nearby.

"The two guys were confronting him. One guy had a knife, and the other guy had a can of gas around his wrist," Klein said.

The two men reportedly started to chase Klein's neighbour, who is in his 50s.

"He kicked at them to get them away from him, and the guy slashed his calf. It was a huge gash on his right leg," Klein said, explaining his neighbour then jumped in his vehicle and drove away to escape.

A short video of the end of the altercation was posted to social media, showing two men scream at another to get in his car. The video shows the man get into his vehicle and drive away. No assault was caught on video.

Klein said police came and arrested the suspects. He ended up taking his neighbour to the hospital where he received about 16 stitches.

Klein tells Castanet he has been a paramedic for 47 years.

He says he ran into the same suspect with the knife a few hours before the incident.

"Earlier in the day, I saw him. I went over to see if he was alive because he was lying in the sun for four hours. I went over, and I guess he heard me and woke up and accused me of stealing his stuff. He picked up a huge stainless steel drain, which weighs about 20 pounds, and he was going to throw it at me. I cleared out pretty fast. That evening he stabbed my neighbour," Klein said.

The Kelowna RCMP has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the file.