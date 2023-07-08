Opera Under the Stars takes on Mozart

Photo: Cindy White Opera Kelowna artistic director Rosemary Thomson introduces the 2022 Opera Under the Stars.

Sopranos, tenors and baritones will be belting out Mozart to the open skies again this summer in the Okanagan.

Opera Under The Stars return to UBC Okanagan’s central courtyard on the evening of Thursday, August 3, 2023, and it’s free.

“It is truly magical to have the community gather at UBC Okanagan on a summer evening and watch our campus courtyard come alive with beautiful musical performances. I’m delighted to welcome Opera Kelowna back, once again, and look forward to hosting another great crowd on campus for this special occasion,” says Lesley Cormack, deputy vice chancellor and principal of UBC Okanagan.

This year’s performance will showcase Opera Kelowna’s upcoming production of Mozart's Cossi fan tutte. Sopranos Caitlin Wood and Kelly Coubrough, mezzo soprano Stephanie Tritchew, tenor Asitha Tennekoon, and baritones Mark Wells and Micah Schroeder will be joined by rising star and Montreal-based concert pianist Holly Kroeker.

Pushor Mitchell is back as performance sponsor. "One of our firm’s most important values is giving back to the community, and we are thrilled that our sponsorship allows this event to be free of charge, so that anyone can be ‘under the stars’ to enjoy the enchanting world of opera,” says Alison Cathcart, lawyer for Pushor Mitchell LLP and board member for Opera Kelowna.

The popular event fills up fast, so if you want to be in the audience register as soon as possible here.

Seating is festival format. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs and their own picnic, although there will be opportunities to purchase food and beverages on-site prior to the concert. Anyone with accessibility needs should note these when registering, and can contact [email protected]

A limited number of tickets are also available for the Elevated Experience, featuring exhibitions of contemporary Indigenous art, Invisible Forces; a pre-concert reception with community leaders; wine and refreshments; and an escort to reserved seating in chairs.