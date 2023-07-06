Police report good behaviour on lake so far this summer

Madison Reeve

RCMP anticipate a very busy summer on the water in the Central Okanagan.

So far, most boaters have been abiding by the law, but Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier says some people need a reminder every year.

"It has been pretty good so far. We obviously have an inherent concern about people operating their vessels while impaired. Kelowna and this lake, in particular, are popular destinations for boaters alike, and so with that, we have people in vacation mode who seemingly forget that there are laws to abide by."

The Kelowna RCMP was called to two separate incidents over the Canada Long Weekend on Okanagan Lake.

Kelowna residents alerted the police out of suspicion of boat drivers under the influence.

"One was determined to be medical in nature, and one was simply just a terrible driver," Cpl. Gauthier said.

Police say the majority of accidents are caused by human carelessness and failure to keep a proper lookout.

The Kelowna RCMP reminds the public that drinking on the water is illegal.

"You cannot have open liquor on your vessel unless you meet certain criteria. You need a permanent sleeping facility, a permanent cooking facility, and a permanent washroom. Operating your vessel while impaired is strictly criminal. There are no administrative penalties like those you face on the roadside," Gauthier added.

A total of three Kelowna RCMP vessels will be on the water this summer.

The Kelowna RCMP does not have a full-time marine unit, however, 40 RCMP members from the detachment are able to operate the police boat.