Great Grey owl back in the wild after being hit by vehicle

Photo: SORCO This Great Grey owl was released back into the wild in the Joe Rich area after being rehabilitated at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre in Oliver.

A rare Great Grey owl has been released back into the wild in the Joe Rich area.

The male owl, believed to be about five-years-old, was hit by a vehicle more than a month ago along Highway 33. A local resident found the bird, moved it off the road and contacted a volunteer with the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre in Oliver.

“It was one of our volunteer couriers by the name of Clark. He actually went and rescued it from the people that called it in,” said SORCO manager Dale Belvedere.

Belvedere says the owl suffered a head injury and damage to its eye. “It had a severe head trauma. So, it was concussed. It took a good week to come around from that, and then of course it’s eye.

“But it did come around, which is great because they’re rare. The Great Grey is rare. We don’t see them that often.”

On Wednesday, the raptor was taken back to the area where it was found and allowed to fly free again. She noted that it was Clark who released the owl.

Belvedere said that the owl came in to SORCO around the same time as another bird that is rare to the Okanagan, a Swainson's hawk. The hawk was brought in after being found in Kelowna at the bottom of a tree on a golf course, unable to fly.

The raptor rescue has struggled to get volunteer numbers and donations back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“It is tough and I won’t be shy about it. We would love people to come forward. We thank the people like the one in Joe Rich that contacted us and let us know about this owl,” said Belvedere.

For more information on SORCO and how to support their efforts, click here.