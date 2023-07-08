Beach chairs, umbrellas now available for rent at pair of Kelowna beaches

Breezy Beach Rentals has planted their umbrella on Gyro Beach in Kelowna, where locals and tourists can enjoy their rental services all summer long.

Breezy rents out beach items like chairs, umbrellas, floor mats, tents, games and more.

“The goal of this business is to make it really easy for people to come to the beach and hang out. A lot of tourists don’t have the accessories to come to the beach. They are coming empty handed, but we support them with all the things that they need,” said Maayan Hecht, owner of Breezy Beach Rentals.

“A lot of senior people who don’t have the physical ability to carry their own goods, and sometimes they want to be a little bit in the distance from a family with kids, usually they don’t come to the beach because they are not able to, so we afford them, we are doing this for them, and they really like it.”

Speaking with some locals on the beach who were using Breezy Beach Rentals for the first time, they tell Castanet it's been a long time coming for something like this be available in a city like Kelowna.

“This is my first time at the beach. We weren’t that organized today, but we showed up and voila! Everything was here for us, it’s great! I’ve been coming to this beach for many years and it’s nice that they have this. I go down to Florida a lot and they have this already, so it’s nice to see this in the Okanagan now, especially for tourists.”

While many on the beach were happy to see the rental business operating, not everyone is happy about it.

"So, he’s taking up the whole waterfront… Basically my complaint is that it's a public beach. If you go to Mexico, those things are all over the place, so how far are we away from that happening,” said a beachgoer named Brad, who called Castanet and alerted the newsroom of the the business.

With a business license from the City of Kelowna, Breezy Beach Rentals has permission to rent out certain areas of the beach.

“If someone is not renting from us and they ask us where we can sit, we tell them they can sit wherever they want. The beach is not ours. If you want us to move the gear, we will move it for you. We just want to make the city or the people that live in the city or come to visit the city more convenient and pleasurable day for them.”

