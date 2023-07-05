Mother of Charles Horvath hopes to make one final trip to Kelowna seeking answers to her son's disappearance

Photo: Contributed Denise Horvath-Allan and her son Charles.

Denise Horvath-Allan hopes to make one final trip to Kelowna in search of answers to her son's disappearance more than 30 years ago.

Charles Horvath was last seen at May 26, 1989 at Tiny Town Tent and RV Park on Lakeshore Road where he was staying after arriving in the city earlier that month.

Horvath, 20 at the time, had been vacationing in Canada that spring from his home in England.

There has been no sign of him since.

Horvath-Allan has made 15 trips to Kelowna over the years in search of answers, the last in 2018.

Now, at 73 and in failing health, she is hoping to make what could be her final trip to Kelowna to find out what happened and bring Charles home.

She has secured the support of a pro bono missing person media agency, Recover, and is appealing to the public for $2,500 to cover the following costs:

An updated age progression sketch by forensic artist Tim Widden

To set up and maintain an independent tip line

To print and distribute an updated poster across North America

Expenses for volunteer investigators to travel to Kelowna and conduct interviews

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up.

"Time's running out for me," she said. "I would just like to have peace in what's left of my life."

The RCMP Serious Case Unit file 1989-21784 is still open. If you have any information, please contact: The Kelowna detachment of the RCMP or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.