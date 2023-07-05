Kelowna getting ready to start second phase of Mill Creek flood mitigation

Photo: Alicia Gee

The City of Kelowna is starting work on its second phase of the Mill Creek flood protection project next week.

Work starts Monday and will continue through to spring 2024.

The project, which is partially funded by the provincial government, will improve riparian conditions and reduce flooding potential from the Kelowna Airport to Okanagan Lake.

“This phase of the project includes the raising of the dikes at both the north and south sides of the upgraded diversion structure located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail east of Dilworth Drive,” said Rod MacLean, Kelowna's utilities planning manager.

“During a major flood event, this will create a head pond that will slow down the flow of the creek water and improve the safety and effectiveness of the diversion," he added.

The work will also improve instream habitat enhancements and fish passage opportunities.

Phase one of the $55 million project saw a diversion structure built to expand flows from Mill Creek to Mission Creek during times of high water.

Efforts have been made to minimize the impact on mature trees in the area, however the city says to ensure the project is built to successfully protect the community from flooding, some tree loss will occur.

Tree removal will begin July 20 for approximately three weeks.

A pre-clearing bird nesting survey will also be completed prior to any onsite tree removal.

“To ensure adequate compensation for the loss of riparian forest cover, the City of Kelowna has established a criteria where a minimum ratio of 3:1 of the trees removed will be replanted on site,” said MacLean.

“In addition to the replanting efforts, we recognize the importance of supporting local bird species and their habitat so we will also be installing nest boxes within suitable areas to support nesting and breeding.”

In total, 260 replacement trees will be replanted, including 7,000 riparian shrubs. This approach aims to not only restore but enhance the ecological properties of the affected areas.