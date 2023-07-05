Stabbing leads to drug bust on Canada Day in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Photo of drugs seized from home after stabbing Canada Day in Kelowna.

An investigation following a stabbing on Canada Day in Kelowna led police to a significant drug bust.

Mounties were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of Richter St. and Coopland Cres. and arrived to find a man suffering from “significant but non-life threatening” stab wounds from what is believed to be a targeted attack, an RCMP news release said.

Officers determined a nearby home and two vehicles were linked to the incident.

A search of the home and vehicles turned up 1.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, about $33,000 in cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

RCMP say they are now preparing simultaneous investigations for federal and provincial prosecutors for assault with a weapon incident and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Several people who were inside and two who were outside the home after the stabbing and prior to the search were arrested and released pending further investigation. The stabbing victim has since been released from hospital.

“This investigation developed quickly and has progressed well because of a strong working partnership amongst several teams within the Kelowna RCMP,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Nearly all of the individuals involved are not even from Kelowna, yet decided to bring their criminal behaviour here and try to tarnish what we considered a pretty successful and safe Canada Day long weekend for our residents and tourists alike.”