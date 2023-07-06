Online auction supporting YMCA of Southern Interior

Photo: YMCA

The YMCA's annual Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament and online auction is returning for another year.

Running until July 19, the auction will help kick off fundraising efforts for the 13th annual tournament at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, with all money raised going towards supporting YMCA.

The tournament itself will take place from noon until 9 p.m. on July 17, and will include 144 golfers and a live auction. 100 per cent of the proceeds will stay local and go directly towards supporting families in need.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of such an impactful event as this golf tournament,” said Steven Pavelich, board alumni of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and managing partner of Wilson M. Beck Insurance Services Inc.

“The reach the Y has in the community, from newborns to seniors as young as 99, is heartwarming.”

Prizes available for auction include a craft beer making experience, professional golf lessons, boat rentals, limited edition Beatles print, golf for four people with power carts at Kelowna Golf and Country Club and so much more.

It’s always been about supporting a cause that positively impacts the local community.

“Our intention has always been to work closely with a charity who we could really embrace, one that shares our values of caring for and protecting those less fortunate, and that’s what we’ve done by partnering with the Y," said Pavelich.

Team registration has sold out for the 18-hole golf tournament, but online bids and direct donations will go a long way to enrich the lives of some of those most vulnerable in our community.

The online auction site can be found here.