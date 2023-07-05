Driver of Ferrari involved in Kelowna crash facing charges

Photo: Wayne Moore

The driver of a high-end luxury vehicle faces several charges resulting from a crash on Recreation Avenue late Friday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the driver of the dark grey Ferrari SF90 was travelling east in front of Elk Stadium when he collided with as many as three parked vehicles.

A GMC pickup took the brunt of the collision.

"The driver of the luxury sports car was arrested and later released pending charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure or refusal to comply with a breath screening demand," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene say the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The driver walked away with minor scrapes and bruises while a female passenger was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

"The investigation is still ongoing and the Kelowna RCMP are seeking any dash cam or cell phone video of the incident if available. Please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-37044 if you witnessed this event and/or have any video evidence."