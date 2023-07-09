Interior Running Association celebrates 40 years with Midsummer 8K

The Interior Running Association is celebrating 40 years of running this year and their making a stop in Kelowna for the Midsummer 8K which is a part of the region's nine-race road series.

“This race is always a highlight of the road race calendar. This is one of the few road races that the Kelowna Running Club organizes and everybody looks forward to every year," said race director Josh Wyatt.

"We’ve got over 100 people signed up. Last year, we had I think 160 or 180 runners, and this year we are hopeful we can beat that total again, so it should be a good event.”

The Kelowna Running Club says Kelowna’s Midsummer 8K is a certified course that’s been around for more than 30 years, going from Gyro Beach, down Abbott Street to City Park and back.

“If you’ve ever run or biked along that route, you know that it’s super quiet, it’s really nice. There’s a bike path pretty much all the way now. The city has done a lot of work on that route and making it a major sort of connecting thoroughfare, so it makes for a perfect race course," said Wyatt.

"You know, there’s no major intersections to cross, there’s no traffic to wait for, it’s just a straight shot. So it ends up being a really fast race, which is fantastic.”

The race will be a fundraiser for both the Kelowna Running Club and the UBCO Heat athletics department.

“A lot of the money that we raise will go towards the youth and the promising up and coming talent that we have over there. A lot of incredible athletes coming out of that program, some Olympic level athletes, so we’re really happy to be able to support that in the community and just grow running on a national level."

The Midsummer 8K is happening on Sunday, July 16 at 8 a.m. and if you’re looking to get involved by either running, donating or volunteering, you can go to the Interior Running Association website to learn more.

The race is geared towards being a family event as there will be kids races happening at Gyro Beach.