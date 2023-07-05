214975
217065
Kelowna  

Kelowna courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Courthouse evacuated

- | Story: 435373

Kelowna’s downtown courthouse has been evacuated.

Police swarmed the building shortly before 9:40 a.m., closing Water Street between Doyle and Cawston avenues.

Court proceedings were interrupted by sheriffs this morning who informed all the courtrooms that people had to evacuate the building.

Sheriffs have told some of the people forced from the building that they are investigating a bomb threat.

In a brief statement, RCMP said they have reports of an "unknown threat" that they are currently investigating.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

217748