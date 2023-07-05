Kelowna courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Photo: Wayne Moore Police outside Kelowna's evacuated courthouse.

Kelowna’s downtown courthouse has been evacuated.

Police swarmed the building shortly before 9:40 a.m., closing Water Street between Doyle and Cawston avenues.

Court proceedings were interrupted by sheriffs this morning who informed all the courtrooms that people had to evacuate the building.

Sheriffs have told some of the people forced from the building that they are investigating a bomb threat.

In a brief statement, RCMP said they have reports of an "unknown threat" that they are currently investigating.