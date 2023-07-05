Kelowna Fan Experience pop culture festival returns this month

Photo: Kelowna Fan Experience

The Kelowna Fan Experience returns for its tenth edition later this month at a number of venues across the city.

The pop culture festival attracts guests from all over B.C. and transports attendees into a world of superheroes, film, comics, manga/anime, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, gaming and more.

The three day festival July 14 to 16 will run at Rotary Centre For The Arts, Kelowna Community Theatre, Black Box Theatre and the downtown Kelowna library.

“KFX offers a diverse range of activities suitable for individuals of all ages throughout the three-day event,” said organizers.

Attendees that dress up can win prizes at one of three cosplay competitions, one of KFX’s most popular events.

Panel and workshop guests include;Gigi Saul Guerrero, Kristicles, Ann McKinnon and Jessica Stites Mor, Aaron Johnson (How to Play D&D, How to Play Magic: The Gathering), Bonnie Gratz and guests from IATSE, OSIF, and YKA Films

Tickets and more info on the weekend’s events here.