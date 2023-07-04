Troika breaks ground on six-storey, 83-unit rental building in Rutland

Photo: Troika

Ground broke Tuesday on a six-storey, 83-unit housing development in Rutland.

Troika Management Corp. officials and other dignitaries dug up the dirt to get construction going on the Dougall Road project, which is located at the corner of Dougall and McIntosh roads.

“We are thrilled to mark this momentous occasion as we break ground on the Dougall Road Housing Development,” Troika Management Corp. CEO Brad Klassen said in a press release. “This project represents our commitment to creating vibrant communities that prioritize sustainability, innovation and the highest standards of living.”

Dougall Road will be a wood-frame rental building and will include a variety of amenity spaces, including multi-use green spaces, an outdoor dining and barbecue space, and a landscaped, communal patio.

The project will also boast eco-friendly features and practices, including energy-efficient appliances and solar panels, and green spaces will be integrated into the design.