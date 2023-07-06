First Truck Centre setting up shop across from YLW

Photo: Ecora

It appears a new heavy duty truck sales and service outlet is coming to Kelowna.

City council has paved the way for First Truck Centre to set up shop on Lapointe Drive at the north end of Kelowna International Airport.

Council recently gave initial consideration to a text amendment to allow for automotive and equipment, industrial as a permitted use on the property.

It will now go to a public hearing before council can give final approval. A building permit would then need to be granted before construction could begin.

Council did express some concerns about the potential for commercial operations to "creep into an industrial area."

Coun. Luke Stack asked for assurances that wouldn't be the case and that the operation would not be mainly sales oriented.

"Is the intent truly to be doing either manufacturing or repair work in such a way that this is considered an industrial use?" asked Stack.

Staff did acknowledge there would be some retail sales on the property but since the vehicles in question are over 4,100 kilograms, it is considered an industrial use.

A public hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.