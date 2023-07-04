Knox Mountain Park not safe for the public yet, remains closed

Photo: Cindy White A fire truck drives into Knox Mountain Park on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The park remains closed to the public while crews work to fully extinguish a wildfire that began July 1.

The City of Kelowna is not ready to reopen Knox Mountain Park to the public.

Most of the park remains closed, including Knox Mountain Drive, the dog park and the path to Paul’s tomb in the wake of Saturday’s wildfire.

Parks staff and members of the Kelowna Fire Department conducted field assessments Tuesday morning. They determined the area is not yet safe to be opened for public use.

The fire is classified as under control, but crews are still working to make sure it’s fully extinguished.

“There are hotspots, and wildfire risk in the park is still high. It’s really important that people abide by the closure notice. Unfortunately, the public are still entering the park and there have been close calls between firefighters and individuals ignoring the closure,” says Tara Bergeson, urban forestry supervisor.

Some of the hazards include sink holes caused by burning tree roots. The city also wants to ensure there are no flare-ups that could put nearby homes at risk.

Failure to comply with the closure can result in fines up to $500.

Kelowna Fire Department and parks staff will continue to assess the park day-to-day and will reopen it when safe to do so.