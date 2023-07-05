Man arrested, released, after being booted from Kelowna flight

Photo: okanaganpartylife

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an incident onboard a Flair Airlines flight departing Kelowna.

The flight, leaving Kelowna on July 2 at 11:30 a.m. for Edmonton, was delayed briefly and RCMP were called because of an unruly passenger who refused to leave the plane.

It's not clear what sparked the incident, but a video posted to Instagram and shared widely shows RCMP asking a man with a dog to leave the aircraft.

The man gets visibly upset, yelling profanity, before storming off the plane.

RCMP confirm the incident was partially captured on video by other passengers. Const. Judith Bertrand tells Castanet the original call was about a passenger who was refusing to leave the plane. Once they convinced him to deplane, the officers followed him into the terminal.

"The male eventually exited the plane but his behaviour escalated in the YLW airport terminal causing police to arrest him. He was identified and released pending further investigation."

Flair Airlines says they are investigating the incident.

RCMP say they are still investigating and are collecting other video and other evidence.

"Talking to passengers, flight crew and management team to identify exactly if and what offence(s) were allegedly committed. We, the RCMP, can assist flight crew for a variety of reasons," says Bertrand.