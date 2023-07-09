Kelowna man living life of adventure on the back of his motorcycle

Photo: Al Reid Tripping with Al.

The man Castanet featured in a story in October of 2022 is still travelling the world searching for his own piece of paradise.

Kelowna's Alan Reid said he was inspired to travel the world partially because of a story he read on Castanet about another couple who sold everything to sail the world.

Travelling the world on a motorcycle may not be everyone's idea of a good time, but Al has been doing it for almost two years now.

"I've put about 18,000 kilometres on my 2017 Kawasaki KLR650 and accidentally travelled around the world. By saying yes to opportunities, I've truly had the best year of my life."

Reid rode his motorcycle from Kelowna to El Salvador. "I've eaten about 600 tacos and drank about 800 icy cold cervezas. I've had over 15,000 strangers smile back at me and dropped my motorcycle about 10 times."

Reid has been documenting his journey and posting videos to YouTube, "to me it's a reflection of the greatest year I've ever had."

One of the highlights of an adventure-filled trip happened in late June in El Salvador when he followed a road that came to an unexpected end.

He ended up on a small boat that served him and his motorcycle as a ferry.

"It was by far the sketchiest and best $5 I've spent on a boat!"

Photo: Al Reid Al Reid with his motorcycle on a small boat that served as a ferry.

Many of Reid's highlights include getting lost, he said, recanting about a struggle he was having in deep gravel trying to get to a camp for the night.

"Two amazing guys (Salvador & Caesar) came to rescue me. Turns out that they'd been watching me the entire time from an incredible mansion/ranch that they manage for a dude from the U.S.," Reid said.

"They explained in broken English and in Spanish that I could stay there, but I had to leave my motorcycle and swim to it."

Reid says he is trying to get the most fun out of the least amount of money.

"My bank account is a big tank of gas right now and I'm trying to get the most fun/kms per hour out of it."

Viewing the world from the back of a motorcycle gives Reid an unimpeded view, "you see and smell everything. I'm learning that the slow road with no direction is the road where you see and experience the most. How can I plan anything when I don't know where I'm going tomorrow?"

"This trip has taught me that when the sh*t hits the fan, you're about to have an incredible experience. It's hard to remember that in the moment though. Hopefully it's just an inconvenience and nothing life threatening. People don't want to hear just about how great your trip is, they want to know how you persevered and overcame any problems and obstacles."

If you want to check out some of Reid's adventures you can follow him on his YouTube channel.