Campfire ban goes into effect on Friday for Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Jon Manchester

Campfires will be banned in the Kamloops Fire Centre starting this weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service says Category 1 campfires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre as of noon on Friday, to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction. Local governments might also have their own burning restrictions.

The ban comes into effect less than a week after a human-caused wildfire in Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park, that broke out in windy conditions on Canada Day. The last of the evacuation alerts were lifted late Monday. City of Kelowna staff were in the park today to inspect the damage. The park remains closed to the public.

The wildfire danger rating is climbing in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Kelowna is now listed as extreme, along with parts of the Shuswap Highlands.

In addition to open fires being prohibited, the following activities and equipment are also restricted:

Fireworks

Sky Lanterns

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description

Binary Exploding Targets

Air curtain burners

Tiki and similar kind of torches

Chimineas

The use of outdoor stoves is not banned. As per the Wildfire Regulation, an outdoor stove is a CSA-rated or ULC-rated device used outdoors for cooking, heat or ambiance that burns charcoal briquettes, liquid fuel or gaseous fuel, and has a flame height that is less than 15 cm tall.

Anyone breaking the rules could be be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

A campfire ban was issued on June 8, but later lifted on June 16. It was one of the earliest such prohibitions in the region in recent memory.