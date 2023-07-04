Man arrested after stabbing in Kelowna General Hospital emergency department

Photo: Contributed

A security guard at Kelowna General Hospital was injured early Tuesday morning after being stabbed by an edged weapon.

Interior Health tells Castanet police were called to Kelowna General Hospital around 3:15 a.m. to respond to a Code White (aggression) incident involving two individuals.

"A third individual, a KGH security guard who responded, was treated for an injury sustained from a small metal object and was subsequently discharged. We cannot speak to additional details about the incident, but we take any incidents of aggression seriously and recognize they impact all patients and staff who are involved, or witness them," Interior Health said in an email.

Two people in the emergency room at the time of the incident described the weapon as a "knife," but the details of the weapon were not confirmed by Interior Health.

The witnesses said the suspect attacked a patient and then staff in the ER waiting room.

"It was the scariest thing ever," one of the witnesses said.

Interior Health says they are providing follow up support to individuals who need it.

Kelowna RCMP say the suspect was arrested and will appear in court Tuesday at a bail hearing. Police are expected to release more information later today.