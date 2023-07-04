FortisBC schedules power outage at Big White for Wednesday evening

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall Cement truck in ditch off Big White Rd.

Residents at Big White Mountain Village will be without power Wednesday evening because of a planned power outage.

"Please be advised that FortisBC will be cutting off the power to Big White Mountain and all associated residents/businesses Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m.," says senior vice-president Michael J Ballingall.

The planned outage is necessary in order to remove a cement truck that crashed at the Ridge corner on Big White Road during the hail storm on June 28.

The exact length of the power outage isn't known at this time but Ballingall believes it should only last a couple of hours.

"We are told you should expect the power to be out for two hours, possibly more. If there are more updates we will provide details."