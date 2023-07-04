Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Kelowna's Little Hobo

Photo: Cindy White A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the corner of Leon Avenue and Bertram Street Tuesday afternoon.

A pedestrian was taken away in an ambulance after being struck by a vehicle at the corner of Leon Avenue and Bertram Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident happened right outside the Little Hobo Soup & Sandwich Shop. A witness who works down the street said she saw people gathered around someone on the ground. They were holding an umbrella over then to keep them shaded while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

An RCMP officer was on the scene taking photos and speaking to the driver of a white pickup truck carrying what appeared to be building supplies.

Keirsten, who works at Amici’s Salon told Castanet that she and her colleagues have been asking the city for years to make safety improvements outside their shop at the corner of Bertram Street and Lawrence Avenue. She says she has seen numerous accidents, including pedestrians being struck and notes it’s not much better one block away at Bertram and Leon, where the pedestrian was injured Tuesday.

Keirsten has witnessed drivers going the wrong way on Lawrence, others blowing through the stop signs on Bertram and some failing to watch for people in the crosswalk when they’re turning onto Lawrence from Bertram. She’d like to see at least a pedestrian-controlled crossing light at the corner.

She adds that it’s even worse when tourists are in town and drivers use Lawrence Avenue to get around the road closures associated with Meet Me on Bernard.