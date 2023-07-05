Festivals Kelowna looking at options for cancelled Canada Day fireworks

Photo: Dan Riedlhuber

Kelowna's Canada Day party went off without a hitch Saturday — unfortunately they also ended without a bang.

The wildfire on Knox Mountain Saturday consumed enough fire department and ESS resources to the point where Festivals Kelowna executive director Renata Mills said they would not have been able to address a second emergency if things with the fireworks went sideways.

So, what happens next? When will the ill-fated fireworks show take place?

Mills says there are several options for when, but first it must be determined if the fireworks are still viable.

"I need to get a hold of the fireworks company because the fireworks themselves were actually fully set up and ready to go. They needed to dismantle them, so I need to find out from them what shape the fireworks are in and whether they can be reused, or we're back to zero," Mills told Castanet News.

"Then I need to have a conversation about their options. How long can they sit safely with us, do they have to go back to the source. That will inform our options at this end."

If the fireworks are indeed viable, Mills says they have four options in terms of dates.

"One option is create something on the BC Day long weekend, one option is to save it for next year's Canada Day, do we do something on the evening of Kelowna Made, and then there is always New Year's Eve."

The fireworks show has been cancelled on two previous occasions this century.

Technical issues around a missing electrical cable harness in 2007 forced that year's Canada Day fireworks to be cancelled. Those fireworks were added to the 2008 show, allowing for a 25 minute show, 10 minutes longer than the traditional 15 or 16 minutes.

In 2017 flooding issues forced postponement of the show. That year the fireworks were moved to the August long weekend.

Assuming the fireworks are viable, Mills says conversations will take place with the city as to what they think the best way will be to proceed.