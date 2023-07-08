Candlelight concert series coming to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Musicians plan a candlelight concert at Central Hall, Westminster, London.

Imagine listening to Vivaldi surrounded by the soft glow of candlelight.

You can experience it later this year at the Laurel Packinghouse. Candlelight Concerts is coming to Kelowna.

Fever, the leading global live entertainment discovering platform, describes Candlelight Concerts as, ‘A series of original music concerts aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles.’

It’s the first time in the Okanagan for the unique experience. Similar products have already received rave reviews in more 100 cities worldwide, including Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

All the shows in Kelowna will be performed by the Listerio String Quartet, beginning with Candlelight Kelowna: Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More on October 20. There will be two shows at 6:30 p.m and 8:30 p.m.

On November 24, the quarter will shift gears, with a tribute to Taylor Swift. Then on December 22, it’s the Candlelight Kelowna holiday special, with traditional carols and music from The Nutcracker.

Tickets are available through the Fever app or website and begin at $49 a person.