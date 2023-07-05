Kelowna Cabs investigating driver who went off the meter, doubled fare

Photo: Michaenna Brushett Michaenna Brushett and Joelly Obrigewitch at Kelowna's Kangaroo Farm.

Kelowna Cabs has launched an investigation following an incident on the Canada Day long weekend.

A pair of women from Medicine Hat, Alta. say they were visiting family in Kelowna.

Michaenna Brushett and Joelly Obrigewitch had a great weekend in the Okanagan visiting the Kangaroo Farm and enjoying the lake life. On Canada Day, Saturday night, the pair tried to get a ride to where they were staying after a night out downtown.

"We were just walking around looking for a cab for 40 minutes because it was crazy busy. We were able to wave down this one cab," Brushett said, who explained that the driver asked them if they had cash.

The women did not have cash on them, so the driver told them he was going off the meter and would drive them if they sent him an e-transfer.

"We're like, 'oh, okay, that's weird.' But we got him to drop us off," said Obrigewitch. They also had another person share the cab ride but that person was going to a different destination.

"So the cab driver dropped us off first, and then dropped him off second and he had the same experience."

Brushett and Obrigewitch said they paid $30 for the same cab ride that cost $15 the night before.

"He said, 'flat rate $30,' we were kind of scared to say anything, because we're not from here, we're just two girls. So we didn't want to cause an issue. He's like, 'what's the security question? And we sent him that,'" said Brushett.

Once they got home they started wondering if that's a regular occurrence in Kelowna and they confirmed that their friend had the same experience and he had to pay $40 for the same cab ride.

The next day they filed a complaint with Kelowna Cabs.

Kelowna Cabs general manager Jasmanpreet Kaur confirmed to Castanet in an email that the incident took place and that a full investigation has been launched.

"It seems like our driver is at fault and he shouldn’t be doing that, he is not allowed to ask for cash in the first place."

Kaur says drivers are allowed to take e-transfers for customer’s comfort or if a customer has no credit or debit card and has no cash.

"I will bring this matter to the board and he will be deauthorized, he shouldn’t be driving, our customers are our priority," Kaur added.

Kelowna Cabs says they take incidents of this nature very seriously and they encourage people who have a bad experience to reach out to them: "thank you so much for reporting the issue," said Kaur.