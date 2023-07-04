Two cracks ‘and the tree came down,' says Kelowna couple who narrowly escaped injury

Cindy White

A Kelowna couple who narrowly escaped injury from a falling tree is sharing their story.

Gerald and Christina, who live on Ethel Street, were back at Kinsmen Park on Tuesday to watch City of Kelowna parks workers remove the rest of the willow tree that came crashing down on Monday.

“I heard one crack, a little one, and then another big one and the tree came down,” said Christina, who had been sitting on her beach chair under the tree when it fell.

“It was nice and quiet. People (were) doing summer stuff. And then there was a crack and a second crack right after,” Gerald explained.

While they weren’t hurt, another couple wasn’t as lucky. A man and woman sitting on a bench along the beach were struck as a section of the trunk broke off and fell towards the water.

“The gentleman was hurt,” said Gerald. “Bleeding nose, sore back. The lady was upset, but she was just a little bit to the side of him and she came out of it OK.”

“She was in front of the bench, and the bench protected her,” Noted Christina, who said she called 911 to get an ambulance for the injured man.

The couple says other than the two cracks, there was no sign that the willow was unstable. “No reason. Nobody climbing the tree. Nothing,” Christina noted.

However, when he looked at the fallen section of tree, Gerald said he could see that it was rotten on the inside.

The city does annual inspections of every tree within its beach parks, and an inspection of the willow completed in the spring did not reveal any obvious physical defects.

Urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson says the strong wind on Canada Day combined with a shift in wind direction on Monday were likely contributing factors.