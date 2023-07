Photo: Micheal J. Ballingall

A teenage mountain biker lost his life on Sunday after a fatal accident at Big White Ski Resort.

The biker was competing in a BC Cup race when he was involved in a crash.

The BC Cup is a downhill mountain bike race sanctioned by Cycling BC.

The event started at Big White on Friday and continued until Sunday.

RCMP deferred comment on the incident to the BC Coroners Service, which Castanet has reached out to.

