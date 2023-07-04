Rest of tree that fell onto people at Kinsmen Park being removed

Photo: Cindy White

A large willow tree at the edge of the beach in Kelowna's Kinsmen Park will be removed today after a portion of it fell Monday afternoon.

Urban forestry supervisor Tara Bergeson says the removal of the decades-old tree became necessary after inspection of the tree revealed more damage.

"We were out to assess the tree this morning with our arborist crews and we've decided to take the rest of the tree down," Bergeson told Castanet News.

"Unfortunately where the damage occurred there was a subsequent crack that materialized likely because of the first failure and the wind and for that reason we'll take the tree down."

Bergeson says wind was the likely cause of the tree failure. She says heavy winds on Canada Day combined with a shift in wind direction Monday with more fairly high winds were likely contributing factors.

The city conducts annual inspections of every tree within its beach parks due to the popularity of those parks during the summer months.

Bergeson says that inspection, completed in the spring, did not reveal any obvious physical defects that would have contributed to Monday's event.

"We have mature trees throughout many of our parks so the age is an important factor. Mature trees add a lot to our parks and our environment but that's balanced off against safety risks but again, our crews did not identify any visual defects that indicated to us we would have seen this kind of damage."

It's an extremely unfortunate event and Bergeson says their thoughts are with the person affected by the the falling tree.

In light of Saturday's wind storm, she says trees in Kinsmen Park and other beach parks will be inspected again in the coming days to ensure there isn't any new damage as a result.

Two people were sitting on a bench below the tree when it fell Monday. Witnesses say a man was found lying on the ground as a result.

BCEHS was on the scene attending to the two people involved. They confirm both were transported to hospital in stable condition. The details of their injuries are not known.