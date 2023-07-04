Mission Creek construction today and tomorrow

Photo: Mission Creek Restoration Initiative

Construction on the Mission Creek Greenway will be taking place today and tomorrow.

Between KLO and Casorso Road, there will be construction taking place on both July 4 and 5 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is asking people in the area to "please adhere to construction signage and worker direction when visiting Mission Creek Greenway."

Commuters should expect minor intermittent delays while machinery is on the Greenway.

The construction is being undertaken to remove the viewing platform at KLO and Casorso Road as part of the RDCO’s Asset Management program.

The platform is scheduled to be replaced in 2024.