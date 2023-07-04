Mission Creek Greenway construction taking place Tuesday, Wednesday

Photo: Mission Creek Restoration Initiative

Construction on the Mission Creek Greenway will be taking place today and tomorrow.

There will be construction taking place on the greenway path between KLO and Casorso Road on both July 4 and 5 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is asking people in the area to "please adhere to construction signage and worker direction when visiting Mission Creek Greenway."

Commuters should expect minor intermittent delays while machinery is on the Greenway.

The construction is being undertaken to remove the viewing platform at KLO and Casorso Road. It will be replaced next year.